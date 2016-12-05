Austin Hunter was a ‘man of great humanity and compassion’, NI Assembly is told

Further tributes have been paid today to former News Letter editor Austin Hunter, who tragically died in the Middle East at the weekend.

Mr Hunter, 64, who edited this newspaper from 2004 to 2006, was knocked down and killed in a road crash in Bahrain on Saturday.

In recent years, Mr Hunter worked overseas as a media consultant for Northern Ireland Co-operation Overseas (NI-CO) – an organisation that sends local experts to advise state bodies abroad.

The Co Tyrone born father-of-two was on assignment with NI-CO in Bahrain when the crash occurred.

As news of his death spread throughout Northern Ireland on Sunday, there was a flood of tributes from stunned former colleagues, senior politicians, the PSNI, the loyal orders and many others.

Today, during a debate on human rights in the NI Assembly, Ulster Unionist MLA Danny Kennedy described Mr Hunter as a “man of great humanity and compassion”.

He added: “One such person who cared deeply about human rights was Austin Hunter, who very tragically died over the weekend. It is right that we refer to him.

“Austin Hunter was one of the outstanding broadcasters and journalists of his generation, but he was also a man of great humanity and compassion who, through his professional career, covered some of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

“He did so with care and respect to those most deeply affected and with great courtesy, and I know that the House will join me in extending our sympathy to his wife, Jean, and to his family at this time.”

Meanwhile, former Belfast Telegraph deputy editor and Sunday Life editor, Jim Flanagan, said he would remember Austin as a friend and a gentleman.

Mr Flanagan, currently editor of the Ballymena Guardian, added: “Austin was a consummate professional who earned the respect of everyone in the media industry.

“He was a brilliant reporter who mastered the full range of newspaper and broadcasting skills before effortlessly becoming a top class public relations executive.

“I had many conversations with him about various matters down the years.

“He was always obliging and generous with his time and I valued his advice.”

Wesley Atchison, editor of The Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News, where Mr Hunter began his journalistic career, told the News Letter: “Austin was a tireless worker during his time as journalist and deputy editor with the two Tyrone newspapers.

“He was based in Strabane and his warm personality endeared him to all right across the community.

“He had an unquenchable thirst for news stories and was wholly dedicated to his work. He covered many heart breaking stories in north Tyrone during the height of the Troubles and always did so with great sensitivity.

“His respectful and courteous manner is still fondly remembered by many in his native Tyrone who have been expressing their shock and disbelief over the tragedy.

“Even though it is many years since he left our newspapers here in the west he never forgot his links and there was many a supportive phone call and words of guidance which I much appreciated from a man regarded so highly by so many.”

Meanwhile, Strangford MP Jim Shannon described Mr Hunter as “a larger than life character” and “a journalist extraordinaire”.

He added: “I last spoke to him at Heathrow. I hadn’t spoken personally for a few months and again it was Austin, quietly spoken, telling me what he was doing and we both agreed we would get together over coffee.

“Unfortunately that will not take place this side of heaven.”