Author's first children's book may be turned into TV show

A Co Londonderry-based author's first children's book could be turned into a television show.

An animated TV production is in the early stages of development, planned for broadcast in 2018/19, running alongside popular contemporaries like Peppa Pig and Mr Men.

Yvonne Fleming's new book

Yvonne Fleming, from Maghera, released the illustrated book, called Sammy Sun Is Coming Out To Play. It is part of a series of Weatherbie stories aimed at bringing the weather to life and making learning fun using themed characters.

Mrs Fleming said: "I have created The Weatherbies from a passion of doodling on paper. Art was my most enjoyable subject when I was at school and I've always found it very relaxing to sit down and let the creations in my head come out on paper.

"Whilst sitting in the garden colouring with the children on a sunny day I looked up at the sky and doodled on a piece of paper. As a child I loved watching the clouds and the shapes they made.

"I wanted to make the weather fun and interesting for the children I cared for so I did rough sketches of a few little weather characters and gave them names. I started making up little stories and called them The Weatherbies."

The stories, which are aimed at children aged two to five, are full of colour and easy to read.

Mrs Fleming aims to create a collection of 12 books based on the adventures of each character.

They include Ronny Rain, Flo Snow, Colin Cloud, Rosie Rainbow, Willy Wind, Barry Star, Harry Hail, Mary Moon, Tommy Thunder and The Lightning Twins.