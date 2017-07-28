Baby Charlie Gard dies

Charlie Gard has died just days ahead of his first birthday from a rare genetic condition, following a legal battle fought by his parents that attracted worldwide attention.

A court had ordered the 11-month-old to be moved to a hospice from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) where his life support would be withdrawn.

Charlie’s parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates had fought a lengthy legal challenge to take their severely ill baby son to the US for treatment.

The plight of the baby boy saw hundreds of supporters - called Charlie’s Army - lending their voices and money for him to be given treatment, with £1.35 million raised on an online fundraising site.