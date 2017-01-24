Bail scandal: McLaughlin legal aid costs ‘will top £100k’

The public have paid a minimum of roughly £80,000 over the last few years to help support Damien McLaughlin’s defence team with legal aid – and that does not even include the costs of a senior barrister.

The figures were revealed in response to an Assembly question by DUP MLA Lord Morrow, which he had posed to the justice minister Claire Sugden.

The answer said that legal aid was granted for representation by solicitor, junior counsel and senior counsel in magistrates’ court.

To date, £48,829.74 (including VAT) had been paid to a solicitor, and £30,499.03 to a junior barrister.

This totals £79,328.77.

The answer added: “In respect of senior counsel the claim for fees as submitted are not yet assessed. As these fees fall outside the standard fee scheme an estimate cannot be provided at this time.”

As well as excluding any senior barrister costs, it is not immediately plain that the figures cited would also cover any hearings in McLaughlin’s case which were staged in the Crown court (as opposed to magistrates’ courts).

In a statement, Lord Morrow estimated that total legal aid costs must now be “well in excess of £100,000”.

Arrested in late 2012, McLaughlin (40 and of Kilmascally Road in the Ardboe area of east Co Tyrone) is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of prison officer David Black (among other things).

He denies the charges.

He was bailed in spring 2014, and conditions such as a requirement to wear a tag were gradually relaxed.

He was meant to sign for bail with police five times a week, but vanished in mid-November 2016 – with the PSNI failing to act to revoke his bail until after the Christmas / New Year holidays in January.