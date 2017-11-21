Ballymena funeral service for manager Michael O’Neill’s mother

The funeral service for Patricia O’Neill – mother of Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill – will be held in Ballymena on Wednesday (November 22).

The mother-of-five died peacefully at the Antrim Area Hospital on Sunday after a long illness.

She lived in the Brigadie area of the town with her husband Des.

Mrs O’Neill will be buried at Ballywillan Cemetery in Portrush at 1.30pm following the 10am service at All Saints Church in Ballymena.

Negotiations between the 48-year-old international team boss and the Scottish Football Association are understood to have been put on hold while the O’Neill family comes to terms with the loss.

O’Neill has also been linked with the new vacancy at West Bromwich Albion following the departure of manager Tony Pulis on Monday.

He has frequently praised both his parents for their unwavering support throughout his playing and managerial career.