Banned driver hid in derelict farm after three-vehicle collision

A driver, who should not have been on the road because of a ban, who caused a serious three-vehicle collision before fleeing and hiding in a derelict farmhouse has been jailed for eight months.

Sean Henry McKay (31), of Ballymena Road, Carnlough, was also given a new five year driving ban.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and was released on his own bail of £750, pending appeal.

A prosecutor said a passenger of one of the vehicles had “potentially life threatening injuries” after McKay was on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a vehicle and then a third vehicle got caught up in the incident.

The collision happened after 9pm on February 22 this year at Carnlough Road, Broughshane, and a relative of McKay’s was among those injured.

McKay fled the scene but police later received a call from the defendant’s mother saying her son had caused the accident and was hiding in a derelict farmhouse.

When found the defendant was barely conscious and was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.

When interviewed McKay told police he was not in the car but forensics on an airbag suggested he was the driver, said the prosecutor.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said a Victim Impact Report made “bleak reading”.

He said his client had been on a suspended sentence for a similar incident and should not have been on the road at the time of the crash and had panicked.

McKay recently pleaded guilty to several charges including dangerous driving; driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance; failing to remain and failing to report an accident.

Mr Law said anything he was telling the court was not trying to dilute the impact of the injuries caused in the crash.

“He knows fine well the damage he has caused to others and wishes to unreservedly apologise to all parties,” said the lawyer.

Mr Law said McKay had recently been working in Wales painting pylons.

Bail was fixed for appeal and in the meantime the defendant is banned from driving.