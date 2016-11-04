Bap Kennedy laid to rest in Belfast

Prolific singer-songwriter Bap Kennedy has been laid to rest following his funeral in Belfast today.

Mourners gathered at O’Kane’s funeral home in city centre to pay their respects to the 54-year-old musician.

Bap Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, whose new album is scheduled for release this month, passed away on Tuesday evening following a battle with cancer.

He had been cared for in a Marie Curie hospice since August and had been blogging about his condition since his diagnosis in May.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Bap was extremely brave until the end. We would like to thank everybody for their kind messages of support over the past few months.”

Martin Christopher Kennedy – brother of singer Brian Kennedy – grew up in west Belfast where he was given the nickname ‘Bap’ because his surname was the same as local baking company Kennedy’s who made the popular Belfast bap.

Family and friends attend the funeral of Bap Kennedy

He rose to fame as the frontman of Energy Orchard and after five acclaimed albums he went solo and continued making music and playing live up until this year.

Mr Kennedy collaborated with Van Morrison, Shane MacGowan, Mark Knopfler and Steve Earle, who called him the best songwriter he had ever seen.