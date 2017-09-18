Bap Kennedy's final album in running for Northern Ireland music prize

Belfast songwriter Bap Kennedy's last album has been shortlisted for a local music prize.

In a career spanning 40 years, he enjoyed acclaim as a solo artist but also collaborated with Van Morrison, Mark Knopfler and Steve Earle

Twelve albums are in the running for the Northern Ireland Music Prize In Association With Blue Moon 2017, including Kennedy's Reckless Heart.

His widow Brenda Boyd Kennedy said: "(I am) delighted to find out that Bap's final album Reckless Heart has been shortlisted.

"Great news and many thanks to all involved."

Kennedy died last year from pancreatic cancer aged 54.

The winner will be announced at an awards night at the Mandela Hall in Belfast.

More than 70 judges were contacted from the music industry and music media and invited to cast their votes for the best album of the last 12 months.

There will be a second round of voting and the winning album will be announced at the November 11 event.

SOAK and Ciaran Lavery are among past victors.

Charlotte Dryden, CEO of the Oh Yeah Music Centre, said it had been a great year for music in Northern Ireland.

"It's going to be a great 10 days and the Prize and Legend Awards evening will be a fitting end to another celebration of all that is great about local music."

This year's entrants included:

Arborist - Home Burial

Arvo Party - Arvo Party

Bap Kennedy - Reckless Heart

The Divine Comedy - Foreverland

Gross Net - Quantitative Easing

Hannah Peel - Awake But Always Dreaming

Invaderband - Invaderband

Joshua Burnside - Ephrata

Malojian - This Is Nowhere

Our Krypton Son - Fleas & Diamonds

Robocobra Quartet - Music For All Occasions

Sea Pinks - Watercourse