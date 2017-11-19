Barefoot boy found in north Belfast reunited with family

A child found barefoot in the street in north Belfast has been reunited with his family.

Police launched an appeal after the young boy, believed to be three or four years old, was found by a member of the public in the street in the lower Oldpark area.

He was wearing a Peppa Pig onesie. He was not wearing any socks or shoes.

At the time he was found on Sunday evening police had no reports of a missing child.

He was unable to provide officers with a name or details of where he lived.

They took him to Tennent Street PSNI Sstation and officers used Twitter to try and find out who was responsible for the boy.

A short time later the boy was reunited with his family.

In a tweet, the PSNI said: “Folks thanks so much for your help, we are super pleased that our lost boy has been reunited with his family.”