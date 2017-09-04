Barnardo’s appeal seeking stable homes for vulnerable NI teenagers

The vital contribution foster carers make to society has been highlighted by the Barnardo’s charity as part of an urgent appeal for more people to become involved.

With an estimated 60% of the 2,500 children in care in Northern Ireland in their teenage years, Barnardo’s are particularly keen to attract those who can offer a stable and caring environment to help vulnerable young people through what can be difficult times.

Carers Avril and Brian Kenwell from Ballynahinch, Co Down have been chosen to front the appeal.

The Kenwells have fostered two teenagers through long-term placements, as well as providing short-term foster care for many others.

Their first foster child was Elaine McCauley who lived with the couple from the age of 11 to 18. Although Elaine has since moved out she is still very much part of the Kenwell family and visits regularly.

Avril said it is crucial that teenagers can relax in a stable environment.

“Being a teenager is hard at the best of times and being a teenager in care can be even harder. Having a stable, happy, loving home where you can relax and be yourself while knowing you are genuinely cared for is so important,” she said.

The Kenwells have been fostering for 12 years and know the importance of being there for teenagers at a time when they “really need someone to be there for them, especially if they have been let down in the past”.

She said: “Teenagers need time and patience. If they’re being fostered they probably need to gain confidence and will really need someone to be an advocate for them, especially with school. They might also have missed out on lots of things growing up that other children will have had, like going on a train or spending the day at the beach.”

Barnardo’s NI director Lynda Wilson said foster families help teenagers “learn essential life skills that other young people learn from their parents including how to cook, clean and wash clothes ... skills which are vital in helping them go on to lead positive independent lives”.

To inquire about fostering with Barnardo’s NI call 028 9065 2288 or visit www.barnardos.org.uk/fostering