Barnfield Road closed: Man (21) arrested after RTC

The Barnfield Road near Derriaghy has been closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Mercedes C220.

The road has been closed to facilitate a crane which is required to remove a damaged telegraph pole.

“The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He has been taken to hospital along with a 22 year-old man, who was a passenger in the car. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” a PSNI spokesman said.