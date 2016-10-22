Barry raises £42,000 in his wife’s memory

What began as a challenge for a grieving husband to raise £20,000 in memory of his wife ended last Saturday following a successful ascent of four mountains and a total tally of £42,000.

Barry Williamson of Tandragee, accompanied by a group of 10 friends and family, successfully negotiated the UK peaks in 48 hours, in what was a physically and emotionally draining experience.

The 33-year-old father of two decided just three months ago that he wanted to find a way to celebrate the memory of his late wife Alison who died in May, aged 31, from a rare form of blood cancer.

Barry was keen that the challenge would raise money for Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, the only charity in Northern Ireland solely dedicated to fighting blood cancers, and thought that he was being optimistic setting his sights on raising £20,000.

He said, “I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received from people right across Northern Ireland and indeed around the world. From the very bottom of my heart I want to say a very sincere thank-you to everyone.”

The rector of Ballymore, Canon Shane Forster, Barry’s friend and minister, said, “Alison was a truly inspirational and courageous young woman and she faced her illness with faith and determination. She always remained positive.

“Barry has managed to draw on her courage and strength, to climb his mountains and raise this record breaking amount of money in such a short space of time.

“In Ballymore, we are all so very proud of Barry and everything he has achieved and I know how proud Alison would have been of him too.”