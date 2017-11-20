Battle of Cambrai a century ago saw first mass mobilisation of tanks

Historian GORDON LUCY looks back at a World War One battle in which the element of surprise was seriously compromised

The origins of the Battle of Cambrai, which took place between November 20 and December 8, 1917, are both complex and interesting.

Colonel JFC Fuller, chief of staff to the Tank Corps and an important influence on the development of armoured warfare, advocated a raid followed by a rapid withdrawal.

Cambrai offered suitable terrain in which tanks could operate. The going was firm rather than a sea of mud.

Cambrai had the additional advantage, because it had hitherto been a quiet sector, of being manned by only two Germans divisions, one of which was classified as ‘fourth-rate’ by British intelligence. Unfortunately the same could not be said of the other.

Sir Julian Byng, the commander of the Third Army, was an able soldier who had captured Vimy Ridge in April 1917. Unlike Fuller, Byng planned for a full-scale breakthough.

In retrospect, he was being too ambitious. Douglas Haig, the commander of the BEF, wanted to round off the year with a heavy blow at the enemy. Haig, who was very favourably disposed to the use of tanks, was probably much closer to Fuller’s thinking than Byng’s.

On November 20 1917 the British attacked the Hindenburg Line at Cambrai with 378 tanks. Advancing under the cover of a thick autumn mist, they achieved total surprise and advanced up to 4,000 yards on six-mile front.

Within four hours British troops had advanced in many places to distances only achieved after months of heavy casualties on the Somme or in Third Ypres, at almost no cost in casualties. In the 20th Light Division, the 2nd Durham Light Infantry lost only four men killed, the 14th Durham Light Infantry only seven men wounded.

Strangely the element of surprise ought to have been seriously compromised by six soldiers from the 36th (Ulster) Division who had been captured by the Germans during a trench raid on November 18. Two of the captured soldiers were Ulster Protestants, two were English and two were Irish Roman Catholics (one from Londonderry, the other from Co Wicklow).

Under interrogation someone revealed details of the impending attack. The German interrogation report stated that ‘a great animosity prevails towards England, with no interest whatever in her war aims’.

However, the Germans seem to have failed to act on the intelligence.

The operation’s initial success was not entirely down to the tanks. Although JFC Fuller was to contend that Cambrai was evidence of the decisive independent use of armour, success owed at least as much to the short bombardment and the use of ‘predicted fire’.

‘Predicted fire’ was a technique for the use of artillery, enabling it to fire for effect without alerting the enemy with ranging shots or a lengthy preliminary bombardment. The guns were laid using detailed calculations and surveys to achieve accurate fire from the first round.

Cambrai was the first battle in which the fireplan consisted entirely of predicted fire. British guns were moved into surveyed positions at the last moment, achieving tactical surprise when they commenced firing.

The Germans at first thought the British advance was unstoppable but tanks were prone to mechanical failure and vulnerable to determined German artillery fire.

General von Walter was an artillery man by background and was extremely unusual among German senior officers in that he recognised the military potential of tanks. Accordingly he trained his gunners to engage moving targets from protected positions. At the village of Flesquières a single German artillery sergeant – Kurt Kruger – put five tanks out of action before he was killed by soldier from the 51st (Highland) Division.

By the end of the first day half of the British tanks were out of action. Fuller noted that November 21 marked the end of any co-operative action between tanks and infantry.

The battle thereafter reverted to the conventional clash characteristic of the Western Front.

Cyril Falls speculates in ‘The History of the 36th (Ulster) Division’ that if the number of tanks deployed on November 20 had been reduced by a third, there would have been ‘a really large reserve available for subsequent operations’.

That might well have transformed the outcome but we will never know for certain.

The British were unable to reinforce the initial success because of lack of reserves as result of the heavy casualties incurred at Third Ypres and the transfer of British troops to the Italian front after the Italian debacle at Caporetto.

The Germans, on the other hand, were able to rush in reserves, Crown Prince Rupprecht of Bavaria, the local German commander, being able to assemble no less than 20 German divisions to shore up the line and halt any further British advance.

Some of these German troops provided the British with a foretaste of the tactics they would employ on the Western Front to devastating effect in the great German offensive of March 1918: hurricane bombardments, Stormtroopers and low-flying aircraft.

As Haig could not afford another attritional battle in the immediate aftermath of Third Ypres, he ordered a withdrawal.

Some of the British gains of November 20 were lost. The British and the Germans each sustained approximately 45,000 casualties.

Uniquely, the initial success at Cambrai occasioned the premature ringing of church bells at home to celebrate the victory.

Disappointed expectations proved to be a greater threat to Haig’s credibility as a commander than Passchendaele but he survived.

However, in ‘Battles that Changed Warfare’ (New York, 2008), Chris Mann identified the true significance of the battle: ‘The importance of Cambrai lay not so much with the outcome, but rather in demonstrating that the tank, supported by new artillery tactics and in close cooperation with the infantry, could achieve the long-sought breakthrough on the Western Front. The modern combined-arms battle was not far away.’