BBC to put £11 million into Northern Ireland in giggest investment for 20 years

The BBC is to make its biggest single investment in Northern Ireland for 20 years.

An extra £11 million over the next three years will enhance the digital service from BBC News NI in what the corporation said would improve news coverage throughout the day and weekends.

It will mean a 50% increase in commissioning spending on local television content, meaning more drama, comedy and factual programmes and events on BBC One Northern Ireland.

Director general Tony Hall said: “It is the biggest single investment the BBC has made in Northern Ireland in 20 years.

“It will transform our digital output - for news and sport and more.”

The investment will enable BBC Northern Ireland to produce more ambitious drama, factual and comedy content on BBC One Northern Ireland and boost its service to younger audiences, the corporation added.

It said it recognises the need to spend more of the licence fee raised in Northern Ireland on content and services made in and for Northern Ireland.