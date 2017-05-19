Beattie removes ‘illegal’ election posters in Upper Bann

A UUP candidate has apologised after some of his general election posters breached the law governing elections.

Upper Bann candidate Doug Beattie MC said he took “full responsibility,” but pointed out that the posters erected without the required name of printer and election agent had been recycled from a previous campaign.

“As the candidate I have to take full responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by my original recycled posters,” he said.

“Someone took the time to contact the police and as soon as they made me aware of the issue, I acted swiftly and have removed the offending posters and replaced them with new posters which do bear the correct imprint.”