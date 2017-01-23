Belfast-Bangor road death prompts safety investment call

Calls have been made to improve the safety of the main Belfast to Bangor road after another person was killed on the busy stretch on Monday morning.

The man died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A2 dual carriageway.

The collision was reported to police shortly before 2.15am close to Ballyrobert Vauxhall garage and the road remained closed until 11am.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the A2 during the early hours of Monday morning and who witnessed the collision to contact them.

The man’s death follows two other tragedies on the same road last year and has prompted a North Down MLA to call for more investment to improve the safety of the A2 carriageway.

DUP MLA Gordon Dunne said: “I am shocked and saddened that yet another life has been lost following an accident along the A2 Belfast to Bangor dual carriageway.

“This is a very busy section of road and tragically two lives were also lost along the A2 dual carriageway during 2016, which also brought a real sense of grief to the local community.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“This accident again highlights the very real need for investment along the A2, which is a very busy route with over 45,000 vehicle movements per day.

“I have consistently raised the need for investment to improve road safety with the roads minister for many years and I believe we now need to see action.”