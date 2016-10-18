Belfast bin collection change letters dumped in skip

An already contentious change to bin collections in Belfast was made all the more inflammatory when letters informing residents of the planned changes were dumped in a skip.

Bin collection day changed for around 160,000 households this week, but it is estimated 40% of affected residents weren’t notified because the letters weren’t delivered.

Belfast City Council confirmed a contractor whose job it was to deliver the letters had dumped them in a skip.

It had initially been thought bins could go for three weeks without being emptied because of the communication error, but council have since brought in extra staff to round up the missed bins by Sunday October 23.

Belfast City Council’s Nigel Grimshaw told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan programme that a contractor had “let them down” after hundreds of notification letters were discovered in a skip in the Oldpark area of north Belfast.

He said: “I need to apologise to the residents of Belfast ... the level of disruption has been much more significant than anticipated.”

They have asked people who missed their bin collection on Monday or Tuesday to continue to leave their bins out.

However, this only applies to general waste bins, not recycling bins. Anyone whose recycling bin collection was missed has been asked to take their recyclable items to their nearest recycling centre.

The council askedto people to visit their website www.belfastcity.gov.uk/bins, call them on 028 9027 0230 or email refusecollections@belfastcity.gov.uk to make sure they know their new bin collection schedule.