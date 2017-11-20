Belfast city centre blaze extinguished by fire fighters

The Fire Service has extinguished a small fire in a derelict property in Belfast city centre.

The blaze took hold in derelict property above a takeaway about 4.40pm but was classed as dealt with just before 6pm tonight, the Fire Service said.

There were no injuries.

Three pumping appliances and one aerial appliance attended the scene along with 17 fire fighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.