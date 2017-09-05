Belfast city council condemns Trump buts stops short of boycott

Belfast City Council last night decided against a boycott of US President Donald Trump, proposed by the SDLP, and opted instead to simply condemn his “inconsistent comments” regarding the events at Charlottesville last month.

There were violent scenes at Charlottesville, Virgina on August 12 when a car was driven into a crowd of counter-demonstrators opposing openly Nazi and racist protesters. President Trump has faced criticism over his response to the violence.

The SDLP motion, proposed by Councillor Brian Heading, had called for any invitation for Belfast’s Lord Mayor to attend the White House to be turned down, and for the council to put on record their opposition to any visit by President Trump to the UK.

Setting out his position, SDLP Councillor Heading said: “We have to look at the pictures that were beamed from Charlottesville. So long as Mr Trump cannot find the time or the energy to condemn what happened at Charlottesville and to condemn those responsible for the death of Heather Heyer, then the citizens and the institutions of this council should have nothing to do with the White House.”

UUP Councillor Jeffrey Dudgeon said: “It’s too severe. The chances of this motion being passed affecting a Trump voter, making a Trump voter change their mind, is negligible.”

He added: “I have to point out Trump did condemn the killing at Charlottesville as I recall. You may think he did not do it fast enough, he did not do it often enough, but you cannot suggest he in any way endorsed the Ku Klux Klan.”

An amended motion, proposed by Alliance Councillor Michael Long, which condemned President Trump’s “inconsistent comments” but stopped short of a boycott, was passed instead by 38 votes to 11.

Councillor Long said: “The president has a history of comments showing misogyny, xenophobia and racism. It is disgraceful and there is no place for it in the world.”