Belfast City Hall will light up in colours of union flag tonight in solidarity with Manchester

A silent vigil took place at Belfast’s City Hall earlier tonight in memory of the victims of the Manchester bombing.

A number of those killed and injured as they left the Ariana Grande concert were young children and teenagers, leading many young people to attend the vigil.

Meanwhile City Hall will be lit up in the colours of the Union flag tonight as a sign of solidarity with Manchester.

A book of condolence is also available to sign in City Hall for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

