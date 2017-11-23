Belfast contains half of Northern Ireland’s most deprived areas, say figures

Half of Northern Ireland’s 100 most deprived areas are in Belfast, new figures have revealed.

A further 20 are in Londonderry city and Strabane, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon, whose North Belfast constituency includes some of the most disadvantaged places in the region, attributed the results to years of under-investment.

She said: “Sadly, these statistics come as no surprise to me or to anyone working on the front line in North Belfast.

“This is as a result of the systemic decline when it comes to government investment.

“If we are to reverse this trend then we need critical investment in education, employment and housing.”

The top 100 most deprived areas also include five rural listings such as Forkhill, near Newry, a new entry.

Meanwhile, no parts of the Lisburn and Castlereagh District Council areas were deemed deprived.

To measure the degree of deprivation, NISRA assessors looked at the income, employment, health and education of those living in a particular area.

They also examined the built environment and crime rates.