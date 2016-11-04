Belfast council considers ban on ‘To Let’ signs

Proposals to ban estate agent ‘To Let’ signs are being considered by councillors in Belfast.

The move follows complaints from residents, particularly in student areas, about signage blight and length of time boards are displayed.

Ulster Unionist Peter Johnston, who chairs the council’s planning committee, said: “We are concerned about the adverse effect the large number of ‘To Let’ boards have on neighbourhoods and are exploring more effective ways of controlling them.”

To Let signs are controlled by the Planning (Control of Advertisement) Regulations 2015 which contain a number of classes of “deemed consent”.

The council now wants members of the public to give their views on whether to impose a blanket ban or set restrictions.

New rules to limit the size of signs and to have them set flush to the building for restricted time frames would reduce adverse visual effect, but may result in additional costs for estate agents and would require continuing enforcement.

Meanwhile, an outright ban on boards would provide an immediate visual improvement but may mean letting agents have to rely on alternative advertising, the council said.

The public consultation will open on Monday.