More than two decades ago, Ramesh Vinayak set foot in a still-bloody Belfast and began writing for the News Letter.

Then aged 31, the Indian reporter penned dozens of pieces for the paper during a scholarship placement, on everything from the Troubles to the Province’s wildlife.

Ramesh Vinayak in a clipping from 1996 edition of the Chevening Scholarship magazine

Now 53, he recently paid the newsroom a return visit out of the blue – revealing that today he is a senior editor at a massive English-language newspaper in his own country.

He also said that the Belfast he knew of old is strikingly different to the one he sees now.

At the time, he spent roughly a month or so in the Province.

“There was visible tension in town; one could see the ethnic and sectarian divide was absolutely on the surface,” said Mr Vinayak, who hails from the Punjab region of northern India.

“But coming after 21 years, my first impression about your city is it seems to have moved on. I haven’t seen that palpable tension. I see a lot more tourism here.

“In a way Belfast has moved from terrorism to tourism.”

In 1996, when he arrived as part of the government-run Chevening Scholarship, he was a reporter for fortnightly India Today.

Most of the Chevening scholars opted for London, and he joked: “I guess I was the first and the last journalist to opt for Belfast.”

Covering conflict areas such as Kashmir – a hotly disputed Muslim-dominated region sandwiched between Pakistan, India and China – gave him “a natural inclination to opt for Belfast”, he said.

Whilst fatal attacks had dropped notably since the 1994 ceasefire, according to Lost Lives 22 people died in Troubles incidents in 1996.

He showed clippings of some of the stories he had done in the month he was here, ranging from terrorism to wildlife, and recalled meeting people including top RUC officers and Sinn Fein figures (though could not recall their names).

After the scholarship he returned to India. And today he is senior resident editor of the Hindustan Times, which he described as the second-biggest newspaper English language newspaper in India. The North India edition, for which has responsibility, has a daily circulation of about 200,000 copies.

This summer he had been on a visit to Britain, and his son – whom he had told stories of Belfast to – asked him to extend their trip to Northern Ireland for two days too.

Although he saw that tensions have reduced, he still sees parallels between the present-day situation in the Province and underlying issues in places like Kashmir.

“Besides the interplay of terror and local politics, what really struck me as common denominator was the psychological fallout of terrorism on the general population, particularly the innocent victims often caught in crossfire,” he said.

“Going beyond the cold statistics of death and mayhem, I found that the hidden toll of terrorism was one striking aspect that the two places had in common.”

He added: “There is no denying the political fault lines in Northern Ireland but the peace deal, though fragile, seems to be holding on. That, by itself, is a forward movement.

“In 1996, after a long gap of federal rule, Kashmir took the first step on restoring an elected local government.

“That thread has held on since though the cycle of violence and strife continues, though pro-secession section of local population remains angry and alienated.”

HOW ARE NEWSPAPERS IN INDIA FARING COMPARED TO THE UK?

The News Letter, in common with all other newspapers in the UK, has faced trying time in recent years.

But how are newspapers in India faring?

In his own edition of the Hindustan Times, producing national Indian news plus local news catering to five states (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh), he has “a team of over 150 staffers”.

“Unlike the West, the newspapers in Indian haven’t witnessed a freefall in circulation,” said Ramesh.

“The vernacular newspapers are flourishing, but the English newspapers are not really gaining big numbers. They are not stagnant either.”

For example, the Hindustan Times recently folded a couple of loss-making editions, but then opened a new Pune edition, covering what he described as a “boom town” near Mumbai.