Belfast International Airport: ‘No significant delays’ as flights get back to normal following closure

Flights are returning to normal at Belfast International Airport after it was closed this morning due to an incident involving a freight aircraft.

All flights were put on hold early this morning as staff worked to unload freight from the plane stranded at the intersection of the airport’s two runways.

However, flights are now taking off and arriving again, with planes using a reduced length of the main runway.

The airport has told the News Letter that while passengers can still some knock-on disruption, there are currently “no significant delays”.

This morning’s closure resulted in the cancellation of inbound and outbound flights, directly impacting around 1,300 passengers travelling to and from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol, Liverpool and Luton.

But an airport spokesperson added: “There have been no further cancellations since this morning and there are none forecast for this evening.”

A team from the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the airport this afternoon to inspect the damaged aircraft.

The disabled plane, which landed shortly before 6am this morning, is still on the runway.

The spokesperson said the aircraft had sustained damage to its undercarriage.

She added: “This incident happened shortly before 6am this morning, just before our first scheduled departures were due to take off. The plane came to a stop at the intersection of the two runways, effectively blocking both. It really was a case of the worst time and worst place for this to happen.

“Thankfully planes are able to operate using a reduced length of our main runway, so we have been able to get flights in and out.”

