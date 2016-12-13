Belfast man in court over alleged ‘air rage incident’

A Belfast man appeared in court on Tuesday accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft in an alleged air rage incident.

Appearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Michael McQuillan was charged with using disorderly behaviour towards a member of the crew on an aircraft, endangering the safety of a plane and failing to obey the lawful command of an aircraft commander, all alleged to have occurred on November 20 this year.

While McQuillan spoke only to confirm that he understood the three charges against him, a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect the Belfast man to the offences.

A prosecuting lawyer asked for the Carr to be adjourned to allow for a “full file” to be prepared, adding there were no objections to bail.

Freeing McQuillan, from Owenvale Mews, Springfield Park in the west of the city, District Judge Peter King ordered him to come back to court on January 24 next year.