Belfast peaceline ban for Twelfth parade angers unionists

The first ever rerouting of a Twelfth morning parade in west Belfast – away from a section of the Springfield Road – has angered unionist representatives in the area.

In its determination on the annual feeder parade, the Parades Commission said the two Orange lodges involved would not be permitted through the peaceline gates at Workman Avenue.

Although this restriction has been placed on the Whiterock event in recent years, this is the first time the Twelfth celebrations have been affected.

William Humphrey of the DUP said the decision had been taken “at the behest of nationalist/republican intolerance” – and that the commission was “enshrining a nationalist veto”.

The North Belfast MLA said: “Early every July 12 morning the brethren of these two lodges are permitted to walk down the Springfield Road and continue through Workman Avenue gates and every year the brethren do so in a dignified and disciplined way, with no breaches of the determination.

“Now the Parades Commission, at the behest of nationalist/republican intolerance, has decided for the first time to exclude these local lodges from that stretch of the Springfield Road and to reroute them through the former Mackies’ site.

“There is simply no logic to this determination – none. This is the latest example of how the discredited Parades Commission is not part of the solution to parading in Northern Ireland, but is part of the problem.”

Ulster Unionist spokesman Robert Foster described the commission’s decision as “completely unfair”.

He added: “As a member of West Belfast LOL 739, I can say with certainty that both lodges and accompanying bands have faithfully obeyed all previous determinations by the Parades Commission, and this year their reward has been to be rerouted through the Mackies’ site. This is particularly hard to take given that last year republicans flouted the determination and staged a protest by the gates.”

A Parades Commission spokesman said “The commission has confirmed its understanding that community consultation and consent is the protocol applied by government departments and agencies regarding use of the peace line.

“It is well recognised that the importance of peace walls and security gates lies in their capacity to provide security and safety to local communities.”

Sinn Fein’s Fra McCann welcomed the decision as “vindication of the residents’ position”.