Belfast singer-songwriter Bap Kennedy was “brave until the end”

Belfast singer-songwriter Bap Kennedy has died at the age of 54.

The prolific musician, whose new album is scheduled for release this month, passed away on Tuesday evening.

He’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

His death was announced on a post on his Facebook page which said: “Bap was extremely brave until the end.

“We would like to thank everybody for their kind messages of support over the past few months, these meant a lot to Bap and Brenda and helped Bap stay positive throughout his illness.

“We are also extremely grateful to all the staff at the Marie Curie hospice for their kindness and warmheartedness during his stay.”

Martin Christopher Kennedy grew up in west Belfast where he was given the nickname ‘Bap’ because his surname was the same as local baking company Kennedy’s who made the popular Belfast bap.

He rose to fame as the frontman of Energy Orchard and after five acclaimed albums he went solo and continued making music and playing live up until this year.

He collaborated with Van Morrison, Shane MacGowan, Mark Knopfler and Steve Earle, who called him the best songwriter he had ever seen.