Belfast traditional band jammed with Ed Sheeran for third album

Ed Sheeran has revealed that Irish band Beoga lived and jammed with him whilst working on his upcoming third album.

Whilst working with the global superstar the band were also finalising the mix of their own 5th studio album, Before we change our mind.

Speaking on BBC Radio1, Sheeran announced “They’re called Beoga………when I was hanging out with these guys I realised …folk music is in all of us”.

Speaking of the collaboration he said “I’ve always wanted to do this but I’ve never really known a really good folk band….They’re Foy Vance’s mates from Northern Ireland and they came and stayed at my house…. It’s amazing having musicians of that calibre living in your house”

“They’re always playing music and they always want to have a jam and sit round and drink Bushmills whiskey, and fiddle, it’s really special ….. they’re really good”

Limerick fiddle player and vocalist Niamh Dunne says "We did two songs with Ed but I can’t tell you anymore! I’m sworn to secrecy! We jammed on one song and we co-wrote another which was amazing. The whole thing came together very naturally. I’d say the songs could be described as folky.”

According to Bodhrán player Eamon Murray the opportunity to record came about quite organically.

“Our pal and fellow Northerner, Foy Vance is on Ed Sheeran’s record label and they’d been listening to a couple of our tracks on tour. When it came to making a new album, Ed himself reached out and asked if we’d like to be involved, and we said aye!”

The Antrim-based five piece, who have played shows all over the world, joined Sheeran at his recording studios in Suffolk last June to record two tracks, one about Galway and one about Wexford, where Ed has strong family roots. "We went over and the weather was gorgeous and we just had a great time," said Niamh. "We had a few beers and just hung out and it was just very relaxed. When we first met Ed, it was `oh my god!' because he’s so recognisable but after that, it was just like getting to know a fellow musician really. He was great craic.”