Belgian soldiers ‘neutralise’ Brussels station threat

Belgian soldiers “neutralised” a person at a main Brussels railway station amid media reports of explosion-like noises there, authorities said.

Belgium’s Crisis Centre, which monitors security threats in the country, said via Twitter that “soldiers had to neutralise an individual” at the Central station on Tuesday.

Brussels prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch told VRT network there was a small explosion at the station, one of the nation’s busiest, but the damage was limited.

Ms Van Wymersch said authorities were on the scene quickly and a person was shot.

She said at first sight no one else appears to have been wounded.

Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station, which was evacuated along with the main Brussels square.