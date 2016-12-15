Bell: Foster shouted at me to keep disastrous RHI scheme open

Arlene Foster shouted at her minister Jonathan Bell, ordering him to keep open a disastrous scheme likely to see about £400 million of public money squandered, Mr Bell has sensationally alleged.

In an explosive broadcast interview with BBC journalist Stephen Nolan broadcast tonight, Mr Bell said that he was now telling “the truth” about what had gone on behind the scenes, leading to one of the worst financial scandals in the history of Northern Ireland.

Mr Bell was filmed on his knees at the start of the recorded interview, and insisted that he was speaking up now out of a Christian duty to tell the truth about what had happened.

Mr Bell alleged that several DUP special advisers – some of whom are among the most powerful individuals at Stormont – had attempted to remove references to Arlene Foster and the RHI scheme in documentation within his department.

In a separate interview with Mr Nolan, Mrs Foster vigorously rejected Mr Bell’s allegations and herself alleged that he had been frequently aggressive, not just to her but to others.

