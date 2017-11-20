Bell’s peal at Westminster Abbey to mark Queen and Duke’s platinum anniversary

Bells at the historic church where the Queen married the Duke of Edinburgh have rung out in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary.

Seventy years to the day that 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth wed her dashing Greek and Danish prince, a full celebratory peal lasting around three hours and 20 minutes began at Westminster Abbey.

Handout photo issued by Camera Press of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh by British photographer Matt Holyoak, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary on November 20

The Abbey’s Company of Ringers started the complicated delivery of 5,070 changes or sequences, with the 70 an extra nod to the length of the couple’s marriage.

It is a long-standing tradition that the Abbey bells are sounded for significant royal occasions and anniversaries, and the Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

Prime Minister Theresa May sent her congratulations to the Queen and Philip on their anniversary.

“They have devoted their lives to the service of the UK and the Commonwealth - my best wishes to them both on this special occasion,” Mrs May said on Twitter.

Other messages came from the Women’s Institute, of which the Queen has been a member longer than she has been married to the Duke, joining the Sandringham branch as a princess in 1943.

“Congratulations to HM the Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh on their 70th wedding anniversary today,” the WI said.

Kensington Palace also tweeted its congratulations, wishing them “a very happy 70th wedding anniversary”.

The fairy-tale royal wedding on November 20 1947 was a morale boost in the tough years that followed the Second World War and millions of people tuned in to listen to the ceremony on the wireless.

The young princess wore a Norman Hartnell dress made of duchesse ivory silk-satin which was hand-embroidered with more than 10,000 pearls and crystals.

War-time leader Winston Churchill summed up the occasion as “a flash of colour on the hard road we travel”.

For austerity reasons, very little extra seating was provided inside the gothic Abbey, with the number of guests kept to 2,000.

In contrast with later royal weddings, the only flowers in the Abbey were in large vases either side of the high altar filled with white lilies and chrysanthemums, pink carnations, roses, variegated ivy and camellia foliage.

The Grave of the Unknown Warrior was the only stone that was not covered by the special carpet.

The day after the wedding, Princess Elizabeth followed a royal tradition started by her mother of sending her wedding bouquet back to the Abbey to be laid on the grave.

Less than five years later, the Princess became Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father George VI. Now 91 and having reigned for more than 65 years, she is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen and Philip attended thanksgiving services at the Abbey to commemorate their silver, golden and diamond wedding anniversaries, but this occasion is not being marked which such a service.

Celebrations will be a private affair at their request, and close family and friends are gathering with the couple at Windsor Castle for a special dinner on Monday evening.

A series of new portraits of the Queen and Philip were released to mark the anniversary.

The images, taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak, show the Queen and Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, standing in front of a platinum-textured back drop.

The Queen is wearing the cream day dress by Angela Kelly that she also wore at the diamond wedding anniversary thanksgiving service, along with a yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima and given as a personal gift from Philip to the Queen in 1966.

Mr Holyoak has worked with a host of celebrities and his photos have regularly been splashed on the covers of magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, ShortList and Dazed and Confused.

The enduring relationship of the Queen and the Duke has lasted the longest of any British sovereign, and Philip has been at the Queen’s side throughout the decades, supporting her as she devoted herself to her duties as head of state.

The 96-year-old newly-retired Duke, who was 26 and fresh from serving with the Royal Navy in the Second World War when he married, is the longest-serving consort in British history.