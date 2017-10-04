Bells toll to mark life of cathedral campanologist

The peal of 10 bells ringing marked the life of the most senior bell-ringer of St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen, Stewart Scott, who was laid to rest following his funeral on Saturday.

Mr Scott was a bell-ringer at the cathedral for 66 years and as well as leading the team of bell-ringers, also introduced many newcomers to the art of campanology.

The bell-ringers from St. Macartins Cathedral, Enniskillen, joined by others from around Northern Ireland who rang the full peal of 10 bells at the funeral service for Stewart Scott.

Bell-ringers from across Northern Ireland joined with those from St Macartin’s as they rung in changes for 10 minutes before the funeral and again as the funeral cortege left following the service.

It was an emotional occasion for all those present including his family. Stewart’s brother Nelson, his son Geoff and daughter Barbara were also bell-ringers.

The bell-ringing tribute to Stewart was also the theme of the funeral address at the service delivered by the Dean of Clogher, the Right Revd Kenneth Hall, who explained how bells had been traditionally rung to announce historic events and how Christian churches in Europe adopted the practice since the year 550AD.

As a life-time member of the Irish Association of Change Ringers, Stewart had rung in all the towers in Northern Ireland, as well as some in the Republic of Ireland and some in England and Scotland.

Enniskillen Cathedral is one of less than a dozen churches in Northern Ireland with a peal of eight bells or more.

Dean Hall told the congregation that he had the privilege of asking Stewart to lead the bell-ringing to welcome Her Majesty The Queen for the Jubilee Service in St Macartin’s in 2012.