Ben Lowry: At last, the prospect of late buses out of Belfast

Last week I wrote about the equinox and the depressing prospect of six months of darkness ahead (see link below).

But Culture Night in Belfast was at least an atmospheric launch to the wintry season of long nights.

After I wrote that piece, in the early Friday evening, and after later meeting people in the Cathedral Quarter, I took one of the special 1am buses home.

The entire top level of the bus that I was on was full.

Apparently Translink are trying further late night services in December.

This is great news: at long last the day may be coming when people (often young people with a limited budget) will not have to pay heavily for taxis if they leave Belfast after 11pm (taxis they might have waited 30+ minutes to get).

Ben Lowry: Culture night helps ease us into the season of long nights

Ben Lowry: Another link in the chain of an orbital motorway round Ireland

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor