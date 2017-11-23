Bereaved mother in legacy probe plea to Brokenshire

A mother bereaved in the Northern Ireland Troubles has penned a heartfelt open letter to the Government claiming victims are being forgotten amid the delay addressing the legacy of the conflict.

Ann Service’s son Brian, 35, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in north Belfast in October 1998 - six months after the signing of the Belfast agreement.

The widow said the police “hardly seemed to bother with an investigation”.

Mrs Service, whose husband Davy died four years ago, said she does not have time to wait further years to have the case re-investigated.

In the letter, she urged Secretary of State James Brokenshire to act to ensure mechanisms proposed under the Stormont House Agreement to deal with the legacy of the Troubles are finally established.

“Secretary of State can you assure me that Brian’s case will be looked at properly this time?” she wrote. “Can you assure me that they will have the time and resources to do the job properly this time?

“Can you assure all the others who feel they have been forgotten because their loved one’s murder made headlines only for a day that their loss will be acknowledged with respect?

“My husband Davy died four years ago knowing no more about what happened to our son than we did when they came to our house at 7am that day to tell us he was dead. Please don’t let us be forgotten all over again.”