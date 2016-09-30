Beth’s brave shave for Macmillan

Broughshane’s Beth Clyde may well have to invest in a woollen hat to get her through the autumn and winter months!

Beth bravely agreed to have her head shaved to raise awareness of Macmillan Cancer’s vital work in the community.

The event took place at Broughshane Library’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.

Beth, a DUP representative on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council raised £150 for the charity with the library event raisingan impressive £170 for Macmillan.

Last year, Macmillan raised £25 million and this year they aim to raise even more to fund the charity’s vital services from specialist nurses and doctors to grants and advice for people who have money problems because of their illness.