Bethany Firth sets new world record in record time

Bethany Firth yesterday set a new world record time when she retained the S14 100m backstroke title at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

The reigning Paralympic champion from Seaford in Co Down broke her own world record for the second time on Thursday to claim the gold medal.

The 20-year-old beat her previous best of 1 minute 4.53 seconds, with a time of 1 minute, 4.05 seconds.

After the race, she said, “I’m so chuffed with that but I couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone back home - especially my church and my family.”

She will be back in action on Sunday in another of her strongest events, the 200m freestyle.

As a 16-year-old, Firth clinched gold for Ireland in London and went on to win three silver medals at the IPC World Championships in Montreal a year later before opting to switch allegiance to Great Britain.