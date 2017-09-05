Beyonce and Barbra Streisland to headline Harvey relief telethon

Beyonce, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week by multiple TV channels.

The event will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT at 8pm Eastern time next Tuesday. It is being organised by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects.

George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages.

It will benefit several organisations including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

Beyonce has previously said she is working with her charity to assist those in her home town affected by Harvey.

The award-winning singer, plus Kelly Rowland and the original members of Destiny's Child who left the group, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, formed the band as teenagers in Houston.

Beyonce said she is working closely with her organisation BeyGOOD and her pastor to find ways to help those affected.