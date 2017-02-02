Beyonce sets new instagram 'like' record with twins pregnancy announcement

Beyonce's announcement that she is pregnant with twins has become the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

The singer shattered the record set by Selena Gomez as she racked up more than 7.2 million likes since sharing a photograph of herself cradling a baby bump on Wednesday.

Dressed in lingerie and with a veil covering her face, the superstar can be seen kneeling on a bed of flowers in front of a huge floral wreath with both hands on her stomach.

The Single Ladies singer broke the news to her 93 million followers with the caption: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

She signed her message off from The Carters.

The Instagram record was previously held by Gomez, who racked up 6.3 million likes for her post of a Coca-Cola advert, featuring her drinking from a bottle with one of her own song lyrics on it.

She first claimed the record in July 2016, when she overtook her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Beyonce, 35, and her husband, Jay Z, are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, five.

She surprised fans when she revealed that pregnancy at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2011 during a live performance of her hit Love On Top.

Prior to this, she suffered a miscarriage and used the experience to write "the saddest song" of her life.

Beyonce married rapper Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008 after a five-year relationship following several collaborations, including on her 2003 hit Crazy In Love.