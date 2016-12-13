Black Santa prepares for 40th annual sit-out

Belfast’s Black Santa is making preparations for the 40th charity sit-out on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral.

The Very Rev John Mann’s sixth annual sit-out gets underway at 10am on Friday.

And, as this great Belfast tradition enters its fifth decade, the Dean is looking forward to once again meeting those who drop money into his barrel so generously every year.

As always he will be supported by the Bishops of Connor and Down and Dromore, as well as members of the Cathedral Chapter who will join the Dean on the steps of the Cathedral from 8am until 6pm every day, with the exception of Sunday, from the launch until Christmas Eve.

The Dean’s Christmas sit-out raises much needed funds for local charities who work hard to change lives all year round, with a percentage going to overseas charities.

Dean Mann said that he is often asked how much has been raised by Black Santa since that first Sit-out in 1976. “The truth is that we don’t know. We can hazard a pretty good estimation, but the overall sums raised have not been the prime object; that, very firmly, lies in the good that whatever is given is put to by the charities concerned.”

The Dean is hoping that in this, his sixth Black Santa year, he can reach his £200,000 target. He also expects the sum collected since he took on the Black Santa mantle to pass the £1 million mark early in the sit-out.

He added: “We remember that whatever is raised, little or great, it will benefit someone, somewhere,who would be the poorer but for this great St Anne’s and Belfast tradition.”