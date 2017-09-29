Bloody Sunday file on IRA pair is given to PPS

News that two former Official IRA members could face prosecution for their alleged role in the events of Bloody Sunday shows “another narrative to that day”, UUP MLA Doug Beattie has said.

Prosecutors are already examining files of evidence against 18 ex-British soldiers who were on the streets of Londonderry in 1972 when the Parachute Regiment shot and fatally wounded 14 civil rights demonstrators.

A public inquiry into the killings heard evidence that Official IRA members fired shots at soldiers in Londonderry during the day.

The PSNI has now sent a file on one former Official IRA member to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for consideration and is preparing a file on another ex-member.

Those will be considered along with the files on the 18 ex-Paras. A decision on whether any of them will face prosecution is expected within six months.

Mr Beattie said: “There is another narrative to that day. Up until now there has been a single narrative around the events.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell, meanwhile, said: “Why wasn’t it done before now? If people do end up in court, no matter who they are, they are going to be asked to recall events of almost 50 years ago.”