Blue plaque honour for Irish war poet killed at Passchendaele

A renowned Irish solider and poet who was killed at the Battle of Passchendaele 100 years ago is to be commemorated this week.

Francis Ledwidge, often referred to as the ‘Poet of the Blackbird’, enlisted with the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers at the outbreak of the First World War and was stationed at Ebrington Barracks in Londonderry in 1916.

It is believed he wrote many of his most famous pieces of poetry there.

The regiment left for Belgium on Boxing Day 1916 to take part in the Third Battle of Ypres. It was there on July 31, 1917, that Ledwidge was killed by a shell.

Born in Co Meath in 1887, Ledwidge’s contribution to the art of writing and history has been recognised by writers and famed poets, including the late Seamus Heaney.

Ledwidge’s patron and mentor, Lord Dunsany – who had also been stationed at Ebrington Barracks in 1916– arranged that further collections of his work be published after his death.

In recognition of Ledwidge’s legacy, a blue plaque will unveiled in his honour at Ebrington Square in Londonderry at noon on Friday.

The Ulster History Circle and Derry City and Strabane District Council have worked in partnership to create a five-year blue plaque programme to ensure those who made a positive contribution to the city are remembered.

Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, the mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “Last month we celebrated archaeologist Mabel Colhoun with a blue plaque now stationed at the Tower Museum and this month we celebrate Irish war poet, Francis Ledwidge, whose work is highly respected and admired around the world.”

Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, added: “Throughout his life and in his work, Ledwidge displayed integrity towards all that he undertook, and he continues to be an inspiration to our age, and into the future.”