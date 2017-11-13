Bob Geldof: Dubliners and Ireland ‘duped’ by Aung suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has let Ireland down, Bob Geldof has said.

The Irish singer and humanitarian campaigner returned his freedom of the city of Dublin award in protest against the Myanmar leader, who also holds the accolade.

File photo dated 05/03/06 of Bob Geldof receiving the Freedom of Dublin City in a ceremony outside Mansion House in Dublin, which he said he will hand back, saying he does not want to be associated with the award while it is also held by Aung San Suu Kyi

Ms Suu Kyi has faced international criticism over her lack of action to prevent alleged ethnic cleansing of her country’s Rohingya Muslims.

More than half a million of the minority group have fled to Bangladesh after recent violence.

Mr Geldof delivered the scroll to Dublin City Council offices and held a short meeting with staff there.

He said: “Dublin should not have any truck with this war. She has let us Dubliners down, she has let Ireland down, because we thought she was one thing and we have been duped.”