Body found at Shaw’s Bridge: Police renew appeal for help identifying man

Police have renewed their appeal for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from the water at Shaw’s Bridge in south Belfast yesterday.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “The man was found on Friday afternoon and despite exhaustive enquiries, we have as yet been unable to establish his identity. We believe someone out there must know who this man is.

“He is in his 50s, around 5’ 8” tall and was wearing navy blue jeans, a dark belt with a rectangular buckle, a black t-shirt, and silver and navy trainers in a men’s size 10. He was not carrying any identification and was not wearing any distinctive jewellery, nor does he have any tattoos or piercings. He was however wearing two compression bandages on his left upper arm, and bears an appendix scar.

“We are hoping that these few details may strike a chord with someone and allow us to find out who this man is.”

He continued: “Anyone who believes they know this man’s identity, please get in touch. If you have a male family member or friend that may match this description and you haven’t seen them in recent days, please call them or check on them.

“We are not treating this death as suspicious but it is important that we can inform the man’s loved ones of his passing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 522 of 14/07/17.