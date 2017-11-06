Body found in hunt for missing woman

Police searching for missing woman Karen Lane have found a body.

A post which appeared on the PSNI East Belfast page read: "Police conducting searches for the missing woman Karen Lane can confirm the body of a woman has been recovered in the Templemore Avenue area this evening (November 5).

"A post-mortem will now take place to determine the cause of death but it is not believed to be suspicious at this time."

Karen (51) had last been seen on the morning of October 23 in the Templemore Avenue area.

Originally from Carrickfergus, it is understood that she lived in South Africa before returning to Northern Ireland several years ago.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Karen's daughter Tanith Lane Mozez said her mother had battled addiction and mental health difficulties in the past.