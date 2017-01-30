Body found in search for missing pensioner

The body of missing pensioner Hugh Crowe has been recovered from the River Bann.

Mr Crowe, 87, went missing from the Agivey Bridge area of Ballymoney on January 9. His body was found yesterday.

Sniffer dogs had been used along with Community Rescue Service personnel and police officers to search the banks of the River Bann and the river itself in rigid inflatables in a bid to find Mr Crowe.

The search operation had been conducted in the area around the Agivey Bridge which crosses the Bann at the Bann Road between Agivey and Bendooragh just outside Ballymoney.

On Sunday, the PSNI issued a statement saying: “Sadly, earlier today the remains of Mr Hugh Crowe were recovered from the river Bann near Agivey bridge.

“His family have been informed and they wish to pass on their thanks to everybody who assisted with the search for Hugh.’

Following confirmation of the pensioner’s death, Ulster Unionist Councillor Darryl Wilson said: “I am saddened to learn that the remains of Mr Hugh Crowe were recovered from the river Bann today. Deepest condolences go out to the entire family circle and friends at this sad time.”