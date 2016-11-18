Body of 1972 Army shooting victim to be exhumed

The body of a man shot dead by a controversial Army unit more than 40 years ago is to be exhumed by police.

Daniel Rooney, 18, was killed by soldiers from the secretive Military Reaction Force (MRF) in the St James Crescent area of west Belfast on September 26 1972.

The exhumation is part of an investigation by detectives into allegations the MRF carried out random and unjustified shootings during the Troubles.

The wide-ranging probe by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigations Branch (LIB) was triggered after a referral by Northern Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory.

The exhumation will take place at Milltown cemetery in west Belfast on Monday.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, said: “This part of the investigation relates to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Daniel Rooney in the St James Crescent area of west Belfast on 26 September, 1972.

“We have been liaising with the family in relation to this and will continue to work closely with them as we move to the next stage of this sensitive operation.”