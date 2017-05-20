Body recovered from Foyle is missing Sam Comber

The body of missing Leicestershire native, Sam Comber, has been recovered from the River Foyle this morning (Saturday).

Police have confirmed that the body found by the Foyle Search & Rescue team was that of Mr Comber.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Foyle Search & Rescue have; this morning recovered a body from the River Foyle. The body has been by the family as Sam Comber.

“The family would like to thank everyone involved for their help and support and have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

