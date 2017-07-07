Bonfire near petrol station: NIFRS offer safety advice

The fire service say they will give advice on a huge bonfire in Carrickfergus that is being constructed across a road from a filling station.

The bonfire, situated at Love Lane, sits a short distance away from a petrol station forecourt.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with our partner agencies through the Mid & East Antrim Bonfire Liaison Group, as well as the local community, to provide safety advice in relation to the Castlemara bonfire in Carrickfergus.”

The PSNI, meanwhile, say they will work closely with the local community to address any concerns.

Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries said: “PSNI are not the lead agency on bonfires, however we work closely with our partner agencies and local communities to address concerns linked to bonfires.

“It is our experience that constructive dialogue and engagement involving the community, politicians, public bodies and police is the approach most likely to result in workable solutions on bonfire issues.

“The physical removal of bonfire material is not a matter for police, however we will assist other statutory bodies to carry out their duties subject to the prevailing circumstances.”