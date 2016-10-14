Books open in honour of Orange chief Drew Nelson

Books of condolence open on Saturday for Drew Nelson, the grand secretary of the Orange Order, following his funeral on Thursday.

The books will be unveiled in the Old Town Hall in Banbridge and Dromore Community Centre, and will be open for tributes until Friday, October 28.

He was formerly a UUP councillor in the area in the 1990s, under the old Banbridge District Council.

See a personal recollection about encountering Mr Nelson shortly after his diagnosis from one of our reporters, and for coverage of his funeral click here.