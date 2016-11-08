Border Fox Dessie O’Hare fights extradition to Republic

Former INLA man Dessie O’Hare is to fight extradition over his alleged role as the head of a gang accused of the “terrifying” imprisonment of a Dublin family, a court heard today.

Sixty-year-old O’Hare, once known as the ‘Border Fox’, is wanted in the Republic of Ireland on six charges.

He was detained at his Slaterock Road home in Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, early this morning.

O’Hare is being sought in connection with three counts of false imprisonment, threats to kill, grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

The alleged offences relate to an incident at Garters Lane in Saggart, south Dublin in June last year.

O’Hare appeared before Belfast Recorders’ Court flanked by prison guards for the first stage of the bid to have him transferred across the border.

Defence barrister Sean Devine confirmed: “The position is that he does not consent to extradition.”

With the full hearing listed for next month, lawyers representing the High Court in Dublin opposed bail due to the risk of flight.

Stephen Ritchie argued that O’Hare is being sought in connection with serious offences of violence and intimidation.

He said: “According to the warrant they would have been terrifying for the victims.”

Mr Ritchie continued: “They involved a gang of which the defendant is accused of being the leader.”

Her Honour Judge Patricia Smyth was told witnesses have provided strong recognition evidence against O’Hare.

CCTV recordings of the alleged incident have also been obtained.

“When the Garda arrived the defendant and five other men ran off through an adjacent golf club,” Mr Ritchie said.

“It’s quite clear the defendant did try, and in fact, executed an escape.”

A co-accused, Declan Duffy, 43, of Hannover Street West in Dublin, has already been remanded in custody in the Republic.

Although Mr Devine accepted a prima facie case has been established against his client, he rejected claims O’Hare may flee if released.

The barrister insisted the wanted man is settled in Newtownhamilton with his family, running a handyman and tarmac business.

O’Hare’s criminal record was described as historic, with no convictions since his release from custody 11 years ago.

The court was told his family live on five acres of land which also include outbuildings for mushroom growing facilities.

But Judge Smyth pressed for more details on who runs any business located there.

Adjourning the bail application, she requested information on the family’s responsibilities, debts and liabilities.

O’Hare was remanded into custody to be produced again on Friday.